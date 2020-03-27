Trump Unloads on Thomas Massie After the Republican Rep Stalls Coronavirus Relief Bill
President Trump has unloaded on Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) after the congressman held up the Senate’s $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill by threatening to raise a procedural objection. Lawmakers had largely left the Capitol and were expecting to do a voice vote, but Massie decided to express his displeasure with the bill by demanding a roll-call vote that would hold up the process. He said he opposed the bill, approved unanimously by the Senate on Wednesday, because it would add to the national debt. “The money isn’t going to individuals (for the most part), but they are going to pay for it eventually,” Massie had tweeted Thursday. Trump exploded on Twitter on Friday, calling Massie a “third rate Grandstander” who should be expelled from the Republican Party. He called the delay “both dangerous and costly.” Several lawmakers begrudgingly returned to the Capitol on Friday to vote on the package.