Man With Raging COVID Infection Claims the Flu Is What You Should Really Fear
BACK TO SQUARE ONE
President Donald Trump has just spent three days in a hospital where he was left reliant on a cocktail of experimental drugs and oxygen therapy administered by an enormous team of the military’s top medical experts. Trump is still infected and receiving treatment at the White House—but he’s taken time out to tell us the virus is no big deal and that what you should really be worried about is the upcoming flu season. In a tweet, Trump wrote: “Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with COVID, in most populations far less lethal!!!” Of course, Trump is extremely wrong—the CDC says COVID-19 likely has a mortality rate that is 10 times or more higher than that of most strains of the flu.