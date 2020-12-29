CHEAT SHEET
Trump’s Annual Black Tie NYE Bash at Mar-a-Lago Is Still Happening
AULD LANG SINUS INFECTION
Despite the raging coronavirus pandemic that has killed at least 330,000 Americans, the president’s annual black-tie New Year’s Eve party at his Florida resort is still on. President Trump’s year-end parties at Mar-a-Lago are lavish affairs, the Palm Beach Post reported, often drawing hundreds of guests. While there’s no official word on the size of this year’s guest list, CNN reports that “a member of Mar-a-Lago… heard buzz that at least 500 reservations have already been confirmed.” While Palm Beach County has an ongoing mask mandate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a close ally of the president, banned local governments in September from enforcing fines for violating coronavirus guidelines.