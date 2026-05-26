Trump’s Brain Flips Back to the 1970s With Sensational War Demand Flop

President Donald Trump has demanded action on Iran’s “nuclear dust” from an agency that ceased to exist more than 50 years ago, raising concerns that he is increasingly living in the past.

The two-term president, who turns 80 in June, all but confirmed that he doesn’t know which U.S. body deals with atomic science and technology when he posted on Truth Social about Iran’s enriched uranium, which he calls “nuclear dust.”

He said that if a peace deal is struck with Tehran, the material will “either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or, at another acceptable location, with the Atomic Energy Commission, or its equivalent, being witness to this process and event.”

Truth Social / Donald Trump

There were two main issues with Trump’s statement. The Atomic Energy Commission developed and regulated U.S. nuclear technology, oversaw weapons development during the Cold War, and managed domestic atomic policy. It was not, in the modern sense, an international inspection body for foreign nuclear disarmament agreements.

Secondly, it was dissolved in 1974.

Trump did say “or its equivalent,” but it remains a bizarre choice for a president to all but admit publicly that he doesn’t know what body deals with such important matters, especially since bombing in Iran has resumed.

The agency ceased operations when Gerald Ford succeeded Richard Nixon following Watergate. Archive Photos/Getty Images

The AEC’s modern equivalent is actually split between two agencies. The United States Department of Energy handles nuclear weapons infrastructure, nuclear research, uranium programs, national labs, and energy policy. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission regulates civilian nuclear reactors, safety, licensing, and nuclear materials.

Even so, these bodies wouldn’t typically be involved in a situation like the one Trump described in his Truth Social post. That falls under the remit of the International Atomic Energy Agency, in conjunction with multinational actors.

Additionally, the IAEA already oversees monitoring and verification related to Iran’s nuclear program under international agreements and safeguards. However, its monitoring has been stymied by Trump’s bombing campaign, and it has been unable to inspect nuclear sites struck during “Operation Midnight Hammer,” the U.S.-Israel mission that decimated Tehran’s nuclear program last June.

The Atomic Energy Commission ended operations a full three years before the Iranian Revolution started.

The AEC existed from 1946 until it was dissolved in 1974 and ceased operations in January 1975, when Gerald Ford had taken over following Richard Nixon’s resignation over the Watergate scandal. The agency’s final day of operations predates the Iranian Revolution by a full three years, showing just how stuck in the past Trump is.

It existed at the heart of the eras of Harry S. Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson, and Nixon. It was created right after World War II at a time when the U.S. and the Soviet Union were locked in a nuclear arms race.

Trump has repeatedly said that Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon. Majid Saeedi/Getty Images

Trump often refers to cultural touchstones from a bygone era. He has an ongoing obsession with “TV ratings,” “real estate,” and specific publications and channels, such as Time magazine and 60 Minutes, that evoke the priorities of yesteryear.

He has hauled old faces such as Kid Rock and Hulk Hogan back into the modern day, and his political style resembles the old leader-to-leader bargaining style. Even his slogan (which Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton all previously used) looks specifically backward: “Make America Great Again.”