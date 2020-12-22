President Trump’s Banker Abruptly Announces She’s Quitting Deutsche Bank
TIMING...
The banker who facilitated President Trump’s hundreds of millions of dollars in loans from Deutsche Bank won’t be with the company much longer. According to The New York Times, Rosemary Vrablic said that she’ll be leaving at the end of the year. “I’ve chosen to resign my position with the bank effective Dec. 31 and am looking forward to my retirement,” she said. Vrablic worked in the bank’s wealth management division and brought Trump on as a client in 2011 despite his record of defaulting on loans. She was, in turn, a VIP guest at Trump’s inauguration. It’s unclear why she’s leaving so abruptly. Her departure follows that of her colleague Dominic Scalzi who also worked with Trump. Scalzi and Vrablic, along with a third bank employee, are being investigated internally over a real estate deal they made with the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.