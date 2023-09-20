President Zelensky Dares Trump to Come Clean on Ukraine Peace Plan
LESS TALK, MORE ACTION
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday night offered Donald Trump the opportunity to put his words into action after the former president repeatedly bragged that he could end the Russian invasion of Ukraine with a “fair deal” if given the opportunity. In February, the former president was insistent on the fact that he could negotiate an end to the conflict “within 24 hours.” Details of the exact deal, however, remained unclear, though he offered some insight in an interview with CBS on Sunday which included Ukraine giving up some of its land. In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Zelensky urged Trump to expand upon his plan and to stop “wasting time.” “First of all, I don’t see any details in this,” Zelensky told host Wolf Blitzer. “Of course we have another year before the elections. If he’s got some smart ideas, he could share it with us, of course. We need a strong position, obviously. He can publicly share his idea now, not waste time, not to lose people, and say, ‘My formula is to stop the war and stop all this tragedy and stop Russian aggression,’” Zelensky continued. “And he said, how he sees it, how to push Russian from our land. Otherwise, he’s not presenting the global idea of peace.” Despite Trump’s suggestion Ukraine must give up some of its land, Zelensky added, “(If) the idea is how to take the part of our territory and to give Putin, that is not the peace formula.”