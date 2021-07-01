President Xi Warns China’s Foreign ‘Bullies’ Will Have Their ‘Heads Bashed Bloody’
HARD MAN
Who’s upset Xi Jinping? The Chinese president delivered a furious speech to thousands of people in Beijing on Thursday to celebrate a century since the founding of its Communist Party, during which he warned China’s enemies will have their “heads bashed bloody.” The threat appeared to be leveled at China’s foreign adversaries. According to The Washington Post, Xi said: “The Chinese people have never bullied, oppressed, or enslaved the people of other countries... At the same time, the Chinese people will never allow any foreign forces to bully, oppress, or enslave us. Anyone who dares try to do that will have their heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” The Post reported that “heads bashed bloody” quickly became a trending topic on Weibo, which is a rough Chinese equivalent to Twitter.