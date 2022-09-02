President’s Primetime Speech Persistently Heckled With ‘F**k Joe Biden!’
THAT’S DEMOCRACY FOR YOU
President Biden’s speech slamming Donald Trump and the threats to American democracy Thursday night was constantly interrupted by a loud heckler chanting “Fuck Joe Biden!” The yeller could be repeatedly heard on live video feeds of the president’s 24-minute address—including the feed hosted by the White House—in which Biden said Trump’s influence on the GOP imperiled “the very soul of this country.” “They’re entitled to be outrageous,” Biden said around 20 minutes into his speech in Philadelphia.” “This is a democracy.” A few minutes earlier in his address, after being thrown off by the constant jeering, Biden said: “Americans have often made the greatest progress coming out of some of our darkest moments, like you’re hearing in that bullhorn.” Elsewhere, Fox News hosts were critical of the lighting used as a backdrop for Biden’s speech, which Tucker Carlson described as a “blood-red Nazi background.” On Twitter, the hashtag “PedoHitler” trended with Biden’s critics likening the American president’s speech to addresses given during the Third Reich.