Presley Gerber’s Ex-Girlfriend Shares Emotional Tribute

Presley Gerber’s ex girlfriend Charlotte D’Alessio shared a heartfelt tribute to the late model following his sudden death at 27 from a suspected drug overdose. The 28-year-old Canadian model and influencer, who dated supermodel Cindy Crawford’s son around 2018 and 2019, shared memories from their relationship in an emotional Instagram post, captioned: “♥️ rest easy king. Love you so much Pres. connected for life. I’ll talk to you soon." The carousel of images and videos included snaps of the pair hugging, a video of the couple riding a mechanical bull, and footage of Gerber wakeboarding. D’Alessio also shared a series of Instagram stories about Gerber days after his death. “Shared a pure love with you & for that I thank & honor your life,” she wrote. The former couple reportedly met through Gerber’s sister, model and actress Kaia Gerber, in 2017 and began casually dating after his split from model Cayley King, before making it official in early 2018. They dated for about two years.