CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Press Secretary Jen Psaki Plans to Ditch White House for MSNBC, Report Says
BACK TO TV
Read it at Axios
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is reportedly planning to trade the briefing room podium for an anchor gig at MSNBC. The move, according to Axios, is set to take place this spring and follows months of negotiations. Psaki, who is still “in talks” with MSNBC and has yet to sign a contract, would follow her former deputy Symone Sanders to the station. Psaki’s show would air as part of NBC’s streaming service Peacock, but it would not fill Rachel Maddow’s slot once the flagship host leaves later this year. The move has not been formally announced yet, as negotiations have not been finalized and the departure has not been announced to the White House press team.