Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Departs the White House
‘I WILL NEVER LIE TO YOU’
Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany packed up her office in the White House on Friday, according to multiple reports. During her final press conference on behalf of Donald Trump’s administration, given the day after the Capitol riot, she spoke for a total of two minutes before vacating the podium without answering any questions. Though the mob of extremists who stormed the Capitol had just heard an incendiary speech from Trump, some of McEnany’s final words to the public were, “Those who violently besieged our Capitol are the opposite of everything this administration stands for.” McEnany famously told reporters, “I will never lie to you, you have my word on that,” but she did exactly that throughout her tenure as press secretary. Trump is facing an unprecedented second impeachment, and President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated in five days.