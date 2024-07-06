Pressure Mounts as Another House Dem Calls on Biden to Quit

Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig has become the fifth House Democrat to call for President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, saying “there is simply too much at stake.”

Craig, who is the first openly LGBT member of Congress from Minnesota and the first lesbian mother to serve in Congress, said in a statement on X that she had not arrived at her position easily.

“As an elected leader, I feel a responsibility to be honest about what I believe, even when it’s hard to hear. President Biden is a good man & I appreciate his lifetime of service. But I believe he should step aside for the next generation of leadership,” Craig wrote.

“This is not a decision I’ve come to lightly, but there is simply too much at stake to risk a second Donald Trump presidency. That’s why I respectfully call on President Biden to step aside as the Democratic nominee for a second term as President and allow for a new generation of leaders to step forward.”

Craig joins Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.), Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX), Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.) and Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) to call on the president to step aside after his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.

“If we truly believe that Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans must be stopped, there is only a small window left to make sure we have a candidate best equipped to make the case and win. This future of our country is bigger than any one of us. It’s up to the President from here,” Craig said.

Biden’s campaign has been hopeful that some rallies and a sit-down interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos would help turn things around for the president.

Biden said during that interview he was staying in the race and that the debate was simply a “bad episode,” which he blamed on exhaustion and said there was no underlying condition.

“If the Lord Almighty came down and said, ‘Joe, get out of the race,’ I’d get out of the race,” Biden said. “The Lord Almighty’s not coming down.”