CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Sixth Cop Connected to Tyre Nichols Death Is Terminated by Memphis PD
ACCOUNTABILITY
Read it at Memphis Police Department
The Memphis Police Department has officially terminated another police officer involved in the Tyre Nichols case. Preston Hemphill, who shouted “I hope they stomp his ass” as Nichols ran from the attacking officers, was officially fired Friday. The police department said Hemphill violated standards of personal conduct, truthfulness, compliance with TASER regulations, compliance with uniform regulations, and processing recovered property. The announcement comes after the department confirmed Hemphill—one of seven confirmed officers involved in the beating—had been relieved of duty shortly after the Jan. 7 traffic stop that resulted in Nichols’ death.