‘Priceless’ Roman Artifacts Found at English Cricket Club
Archaeologists have found “priceless” artifacts at an English cricket club: two sculptures of Roman gods’ heads that may be over 1,800 years old. The finds were said to be well-preserved and were discovered at a dig site at the Carlisle Cricket Club earlier this week. Lead archaeologist Frank Giecco called the head sculptures “unique and priceless,” even considering that more than 1,000 artifacts have been found at the dig site since 2021. These finds were special, though. “In 30 years of being an archaeologist, I’ve never found a thing like this before,” Giecco said. “Sculptures of this size are really special. You can probably count on one hand examples of this kind in Britain.”