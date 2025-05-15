Pricey Trump-Edition Watch Ruined by Hilarious Spelling Flub

A Rhode Island MAGA fan was left feeling cheated after his pricey Trump-edition watch arrived with a fatal flaw.

Tim Petit said he shelled out $640 to buy his wife a pink “limited edition” timepiece from GetTrumpWatches.com. Yet upon closer inspection, the watch he received read “RUMP” on its face, NBC 10 News reported.

The offending ‘Rump’ watch NBC 10

Petit said hearing an ad on the radio convinced him to check out the timepieces.

“With the president’s voice hawking the watches. I was curious, so I went on to the website,” he said. “I just thought it was really nice. It was beautiful. And I knew it would be something that she’d like.”

The watch was promoted as “one of 250” made, “So that attracted me,” Petit said.

Despite liking the style of the watch, Petit’s wife Melanie said she noticed the misspelling right away.

“The T is missing. It just says R-U-M-P,” she said. “How could they process this and go through something without checking their work?”

Melanie and Tim Petit NBC 10

Ultimately, Petit said he is “very disappointed.”

“I wanted to do a special thing for her,” he said. “And we expected that it would have the integrity of the President of the United States and good follow-through.”

GetTrumpWatches.com says it has a license to use Trump’s name and likeness and promotes its products as “official.”

The site adds that the watches are “not political” and “are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals.”

Petit added, “I think that someone needs to be aware of it in their licensing department, that someone’s dropped the ball big time.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Trump Watches for comment.