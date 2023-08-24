Flight Attendant on Prigozhin’s Jet Reported ‘Strange’ Repairs Before Crash
WEIRD
A flight attendant who was on board Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s private jet when it crashed Wednesday had phoned relatives to say the flight was delayed due to some “strange” repairs, according to a report. Kristina Raspopova was among the 10 people killed when the aircraft plummeted to the ground in Russia’s Tver region. A family member of the 39-year-old told the VChK-OGPU Telegram channel that Raspopova said the Embraer jet had been taken away for some kind of “incomprehensible” servicing or repairs ahead of the flight. Another source quoted by the channel, however, insisted the jet was constantly under supervision, making it impossible for anyone to have “planted” anything on it. Russian investigators are now focusing on the theory that the jet was brought down by bombs on board, according to multiple reports.