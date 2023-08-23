CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Dramatic Videos Capture Plane Crash Believed to Have Killed Prigozhin
FIERY
Read it at The Daily Beast
The shocking plane crash that presumably killed Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin was captured in several video clips that were circulating on social media on Wednesday. In one clip, a plane could be seen plummeting almost vertically from the sky as onlookers reacted in shock and panic. Another subsequent video showed the aftermath—a fiery pile of rubble that was once an Embraer business jet. All ten passengers on board died, according to Russia’s Emergencies Ministry, who said that the plane was flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg. The cause of the crash is still unclear, but the Federal Air Transport Agency will be investigating, according to Rosaviatsiya.