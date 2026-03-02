PRIMAL SCREAM by Joanna Coles is Live on Substack

If you’ve turned on cable news at any point since between about 2 am Saturday morning and this second, you’ll have been confronted with wall-to-wall coverage of the U.S. military strikes in Iran. You could be forgiven for assuming then that this war—the second time Donald Trump has bombed Iran in his second term—is a game-changer in American politics. It is not. Or at least not yet. The vast majority of American voters don’t know anything about Iran. Need proof? In 2020, a Politico-Morning Consult poll asked people to find Iran on a world map. Only 23% were able to do so. (Among the incorrect places people guessed: The U.S., Canada, Spain, Russia, Brazil, Australia and the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.) None of that is to say that Trump’s decision—made without Congressional approval or the backing of our traditional western European allies—isn’t a big deal. It absolutely is. Not only will it be a major part of Trump’s second term legacy, it also has the possibility to reshape the Middle East for generations. But the 2026 midterms are still going to be fought primarily on domestic issues, notably the economy and affordability.

Want more ball and strike calling—no matter what uniform the batter at the plate is wearing? Check out Chris Cillizza’s Substack and YouTube channel.