Be the First: Sign up for PRIMAL SCREAM with Joanna Coles on Substack

Delta Air Lines has issued an apology after a jet returned to its point of origin moments into a flight with engine failure. Passengers reported seeing an engine blow on takeoff, sending flames spewing behind the 13-year-old plane and setting fire to the grass around the runway at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia, PYOK reports. “Delta Flight 1067 from Savannah to Atlanta returned to the airport soon after takeoff Sunday evening, following a mechanical issue with the aircraft’s left engine,” the carrier told WSAV. “The Boeing 737-900 landed safely and was met by fire trucks, and customers deplaned normally at the gate.” It added, “We apologize to our customers for this delay in their travels.” No injuries have been reported, but Melissa Johnson told the station she had been on board. “During takeoff, it felt like within a couple [of] seconds of when the wheels left the runway that we heard this loud boom, and we saw sparks flying,” she said. “It was almost like the sound of a car engine that backfired but ten times as loud. You could tell there was a lot of fear on the plane just from the passengers.”
Ronyell Whitaker, a former NFL defensive back who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings, has died at the age of 46. In a statement, his family confirmed he had died on Sunday, but did not give a cause of death. “Ronyell lived a life marked by passion, perseverance and purpose,” the statement added. “A gifted athlete, he proudly played high school football for Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk, Virginia, and college football for the Virginia Tech Hokies, where his talent, determination and leadership on the field made a lasting impact.” Whitaker began his professional football career after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003. He went on to play for the Minnesota Vikings, as well as a brief one-month spell for the Detroit Lions in 2008. He also spent time in the Canadian Football League before retiring from professional football in 2010. Whitaker is the second Vikings player to have died in a matter of days. The team paid tribute to 25-year-old wide receiver Rondale Moore after he was found at his home on Saturday with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A fully automated food delivery robot caused chaos in a Los Angeles garden, smashing down a fence and stealing part of the debris. Kaiya Reel said the Coco delivery robot ploughed into her property on the weekend, trampling her flowers and then making a dash for it as she tried to stop it. “I came out here, and I found the Coco in my garden,” the East Hollywood resident told KTLA. “It had gotten my fence caught up in its wheel. It uprooted a whole bunch of plants in my garden and then just drove away with the fence attached to it.” She added, “I chased after it and looked like a total crazy person, running after a robot in the middle of the street and yelling at it. I was trying to block it and get in its way and it would try to go around me.” Her neighbor Roman Henson said, “I heard this crunching sound and turned around. The robot had driven through the little fence and was dragging it.” The Daily Beast has contacted Coco for comment.
The East Coast is getting another snowstorm, and with it, thousands of delayed flights. Anticipating the impact, all major carriers have cut over 3,000 flights at airports in New York City and Boston, with 12,000 delays reported in New York alone. Much of the northeast is currently under active blizzard warnings, as the storm is expected to intensify throughout Sunday and Monday. New York and New Jersey could receive anywhere between 12 and 24 inches of snow. Other states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts, are expected to see similar snowfall. Wind speeds are expected to reach 50 to 60 mph in certain affected areas. The number of delays and flight cancellations will only increase as the snowstorm intensifies. “It’s been several years since we saw one of this magnitude across this large a region in this very populated part of the country,” Cody Snell, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center, told The Independent.
NFL star Rondale Moore has died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound at the age of 25. The wide receiver’s body was found in the garage of a property in his hometown of New Albany, Indiana, according to Chief of Police Todd Bailey. Floyd County Coroner Matthew Tomlin confirmed that an autopsy would be carried out on Sunday, with Moore’s death currently remaining under investigation by local authorities. Moore was named CBS Sports Freshman of the Year during his college football career with the Purdue Boilermakers. Moore went on to play professionally for the Arizona Cardinals, the Atlanta Falcons, and the Minnesota Vikings. The athlete signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Vikings on March 19, 2025, but on August 9 he suffered a serious knee injury during a preseason game, leading him to be placed on the injury reserve. The Vikings issued a statement on X, sharing that they had been in contact with his family and were making “counseling and emotional support resources available to anyone in need.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
The late Johnny Gaudreau, known as “Johnny Hockey,” a member of the United States men’s ice hockey team, was honored at the Winter Olympics after Team USA’s historic gold-medal 2-1 win over Team Canada. Gaudreau was set to be part of the team before his death in 2024. The player was killed alongside his brother Matthew by a drunk driver while they were riding their bikes. Team USA remembered their former teammate by hanging his jersey in the locker room throughout the Games. After their legendary victory over the reigning champions, players brought his jersey onto the ice, along with two of his children, Noa and Johnny Jr., to honor his memory. Gaudreau’s family members were there to witness the legendary win—the first time the United States has captured Olympic gold in men’s hockey since 1980. Gaudreau played for the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets in the NHL for 11 seasons and was the all-time leading U.S. scorer in international play. Gaudreau is survived by his wife, his parents, and his three children, the youngest of whom was born after his death.
Rebecca Gayheart thanked fans for their support after the death of her husband, actor Eric Dane. Dane died at age 53 on Feb. 19 after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), surrounded by his family, including Gayheart. “I’m so blown away by the outpouring of love and support from our community,” Gayheart posted on her Instagram story. Behind the words, Gayheart’s story featured images of Dane with his family and two candles. “There aren’t words to express our gratitude. You are truly holding us up during this difficult time,” she added. Gayheart and the Grey’s Anatomy star separated in 2018 but remained married. She had filed for divorce from Dane in 2018, but withdrew the petition in March 2025, one month before Dane made his ALS diagnosis public. Gayheart wrote in The Cut that she was completely in charge of Dane’s medical care. After Dane’s death, his family told PEOPLE, “Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always.” Those close to him have started a GoFundMe to raise money for his family. Dane is survived by his wife and two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13.
Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards on Sunday in London, following Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest. The former Prince Andrew was arrested on Feb. 19 for alleged misconduct in public office in connection with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Prince William has served as President of the British Academy Film Awards since 2010. William walked the carpet wearing a burgundy velvet jacket alongside Middleton, who wore a lighter burgundy dress that complemented his attire. Other royals have continued making their scheduled appearances following the scandal. King Charles III attended London Fashion Week, and Princess Anne visited a prison as part of her charity work. King Charles issued a statement following Andrew’s arrest, telling the public that while this goes on, “my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.” He added that the police have his “full and wholehearted support and cooperation” for the ongoing investigation into his brother and believes “the law must take its course.” Andrew has been under scrutiny for years following allegations from Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre.
Michele Hundley Smith disappeared without a trace in December 2001, and after searching for nearly 25 years, her family has found out she’s alive. Smith, then 38, disappeared while Christmas shopping for her family in Eden, North Carolina. When she went missing, Smith’s three children were 19, 14, and 7. According to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, she was found in North Carolina but does not wish to have her location shared. The case has sparked national attention as Smith’s family continued their search for decades. There were even episodes of true crime podcasts dedicated to Smith’s disappearance. Her family had no idea the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, or whether she was dead or alive. “For years, we didn’t know if we were grieving or waiting,” her cousin Barbara Byrd told WFMY News. Byrd is still left questioning: “My biggest question is to her… what happened all those years ago in December? What made you leave? What happened?” A Facebook page called “Bring Michele Hundley Smith Home” posted that it would be rededicating the page to other missing people.