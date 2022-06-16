It’s Official—Amazon Confirms Prime Day Will Take Place July 12 and 13

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
July is officially just around the corner, and while, yes, that means the 4th of July holiday is approaching but also that the second biggest shopping event of the year is also almost here. Finally, Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2022 will be held on July 12 and July 13. The two-day deal extravaganza has historically been chock-full of epic, Black-Friday-level deals and discounts across all the massive e-tailer’s virtual shelves, from fashion staples and TikTok-famous products to pricey investments items like electronics and tech gadgets marked down up to 80 percent off.
Of course, over the last few years, other brands and e-commerce giants have taken the unofficial summer shopping holiday’s lead and started to offer their very own Prime-adjacent sales to shop as well. We’re talking Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and other big-name chains, but also plenty of direct-to-consumer labels like OurPlace, Brooklinen, and MeUndies. We still have to wait a few more weeks for these deals to kick off, but if you’re looking to score big now, scroll through below to check out some of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals you can already shop now.
Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >
Blink Video Doorbell
Down from $85
Amazon Halo Band
Down from $100
Google Nest Smart Thermostat
Down from $130
iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Down from $550
23andMe Health & Ancestry Personal Genetic DNA Test
Down from $200
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more tech deals from Best Buy and Newegg.