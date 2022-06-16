It’s Official—Amazon Confirms Prime Day Will Take Place July 12 and 13

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

July is officially just around the corner, and while, yes, that means the 4th of July holiday is approaching but also that the second biggest shopping event of the year is also almost here. Finally, Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2022 will be held on July 12 and July 13. The two-day deal extravaganza has historically been chock-full of epic, Black-Friday-level deals and discounts across all the massive e-tailer’s virtual shelves, from fashion staples and TikTok-famous products to pricey investments items like electronics and tech gadgets marked down up to 80 percent off.

Of course, over the last few years, other brands and e-commerce giants have taken the unofficial summer shopping holiday’s lead and started to offer their very own Prime-adjacent sales to shop as well. We’re talking Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and other big-name chains, but also plenty of direct-to-consumer labels like OurPlace, Brooklinen, and MeUndies. We still have to wait a few more weeks for these deals to kick off, but if you’re looking to score big now, scroll through below to check out some of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals you can already shop now.

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Blink Video Doorbell Down from $85 Buy at Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Amazon Halo Band Down from $100 Buy at Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Google Nest Smart Thermostat Down from $130 Buy at Amazon $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner Down from $550 Buy at Amazon $ 400 Free Shipping | Free Returns

23andMe Health & Ancestry Personal Genetic DNA Test Down from $200 Buy at Amazon $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

