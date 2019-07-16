PRIME DAY 2019

Today’s the Day to Finally Buy Yourself a Tile Tracker

Say goodbye to panicky searches for important, oft misplaced items and say hello to a sweet deal.

Wendy Rose Gould

Scouted

By The Beast

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

Many of us know that panicky feeling you get when you’ve got some place to be and absolutely zero clue where you placed your car keys, wallet, or phone. Thanks to the genius of Tile Trackers, those frenzied, trying-to-beat-the-clock searches are officially a thing of the past.  All you have to do is attach one of the Bluetooth trackers—discounted 30% and more today only—to your most commonly misplaced items and it’ll help you pinpoint them in seconds.  | Get it on Amazon >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.

Wendy Rose Gould

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.