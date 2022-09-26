Amazon Prime Day 2.0 Is Coming This October to Give Your Holiday Shopping a Jumpstart

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s official: after months of rumors swirling that Amazon would be hosting a second two-day sales event like the annual Prime Day event, the massive e-tailer just confirmed that the new Prime Early Access Sale will take place on October 11 and 12. Amazon Prime Day 2022 was held on July 12 and 13, but Amazon’s Prime Day 2.0 is being held to help shoppers get a jumpstart on their holiday shopping without breaking the bank.

The Prime Early Access Sale will be exclusive to Amazon Prime members and will have thousands of items discounted steeply from a variety of coveted brands including Peloton, New Balance, Murad, iRobot, Furbo, KitchenAid, LEGO, Caudalie, and many more. In addition to the new global sale events, Amazon will also roll out a few new shopping features, including a top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular items for gifting.

“We are so excited to help Prime members kick off the holiday season with Amazon’s new Prime Early Access Sale—an exclusive opportunity for members to get deep discounts on top brands we know they are looking for this time of year,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime in an official press release. “And members can start enjoying exclusive Prime benefits and offers now, plus find gift ideas for the family with our holiday gift guides and this year’s Toys We Love list.”

Fortunately, you don’t have to wait until October to score some stellar deals. Plenty of items have already been marked down ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale. Mark your calendars and scroll through below to check out some of the best deals to score ahead of the big sale.

Bissell Little Greem Machine Multipurpose Cleaner Down from $125 Buy at Amazon $ 110 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine Down from $750 Buy at Amazon $ 600 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Everlywell Food Sensitivity Test Down from $300 Buy at Amazon $ 155 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Royoliving Premium Greyduck Feathers Down Comforter Down from $155 Buy at Amazon $ 107

Urevo 2-in-1 Underdesk Treadmill Running Pad Down from $470 Buy at Amazon $ 339 Free Shipping | Free Returns

eufy by Anker Robot Vacuum Cleaner Down from $320 Buy at Amazon $ 200

Samsung The Frame 55-Inch Art Smart TV Down from $1500 Buy at Amazon $ 1278 Free Shipping | Free Returns

