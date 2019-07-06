CHEAT SHEET
Amazon is Taking 66% Off Three Months of Audible for Prime Members
For a long time, I thought audiobooks were for lazy people. As a writer, I couldn’t fathom not wanting to read a novel or memoir. But then I actually listened to an audiobook (the Stephen Fry-narrated Harry Potter series) and I got it. It was like watching a movie while also being able to drive a car or commute on the subway without using data. Audible knows what it’s doing and right now you can experience the pleasure of an audiobook for a whole lot less than normal. Right now, Amazon is giving Prime Members a major discount on Audible subscriptions. Any new Audible subscriber can get ththree full months of Audible content for $5/month. That’s a 66% savings, as a normal month of the service is $15. All you need to do is sign up and you’ll get an audiobook credit to use on any single title, plus two Audible Originals, for $5/month. You can even swap out your audiobook if you’re not feelin’ it or if you want to add another to your collection, you’ll get a 30% discount on audiobooks after you use your credit. It’s really that simple. Sometimes, reading isn’t an option. So why not listen to your book? | Shop on Amazon >
