Jamaica PM Tells Prince William to His Face: We Want Independence From U.K.
Read it at Reuters
Jamaica is over the royal shenanigans—quite literally. In a meeting with British royals Prince William and Kate Middleton on Wednesday, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness said the Caribbean island wants independence and to fix “unresolved” issues in relation to the trans-Atlantic slave trade and hundreds of thousands of Africans being forced to work for the benefit of Britain. “We intend... to fulfill our true ambition of being an independent, fully developed and prosperous country,” Holness declared. Experts say the process for Jamaica to become a republic and remove the royals as the heads of state could take years. Barbados, previous territory of the U.K., booted the crown in November.