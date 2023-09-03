CHEAT SHEET
    Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Calls for Mass Deportations After Chaos in Tel Aviv

    ‘STRONG STEPS’

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Protesters attend violent demonstrations by Eritrean asylum seekers, including both supporters and opponents of the Eritrean government, in Tel Aviv, Israel, September 2, 2023.

    Moti Milrod/Reuters

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed for mass deportation of unauthorized immigrants on Sunday after this weekend’s violent clash in Tel Aviv that left more than 100 people injured, The New York Times reported. Speaking to ministers, Netanyahu requested “complete and updated plan to repatriate all of the remaining illegal infiltrators from the State of Israel,” after rival groups of Eritreans rioted in the streets on Saturday. Netanyahu also called for “strong steps” to be taken against the rioters, “including the immediate expulsion of those who took part.” Police officers reportedly fired live bullets in an effort to stop the riots, leading to several gunshot-inflicted hospitalizations while nearly 50 officers were injured in the chaos.

    Read it at The New York Times
