Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Calls for Mass Deportations After Chaos in Tel Aviv
‘STRONG STEPS’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed for mass deportation of unauthorized immigrants on Sunday after this weekend’s violent clash in Tel Aviv that left more than 100 people injured, The New York Times reported. Speaking to ministers, Netanyahu requested “complete and updated plan to repatriate all of the remaining illegal infiltrators from the State of Israel,” after rival groups of Eritreans rioted in the streets on Saturday. Netanyahu also called for “strong steps” to be taken against the rioters, “including the immediate expulsion of those who took part.” Police officers reportedly fired live bullets in an effort to stop the riots, leading to several gunshot-inflicted hospitalizations while nearly 50 officers were injured in the chaos.