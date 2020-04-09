Prime Minister Boris Johnson Is Out of the ICU

Read it at Twitter
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tested positive for the coronavirus roughly two weeks ago, has been moved out of the intensive care unit at St. Thomas’ Hospital after receiving oxygen support. “The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery,” Downing Street said in a statement. “He is in extremely good spirits.” The prime minister was hospitalized on Sunday and was transferred to the intensive care unit the following day.