British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday that King Charles’ cancer has been “caught early,” suggesting his prognosis is good.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC, Sunak said: “Thankfully, this has been caught early,” adding that as prime minister he would “continue to communicate with him as normal.”

Meanwhile it was also being reported Tuesday morning that Prince Harry had taken off from LAX airport.

The Sun said Harry was seen arriving into LAX’s private terminal in a black SUV and was due to arrive in the U.K. around noon local time. It is not known where he will stay.

The suggestion that Charles’s cancer has been spotted at an early stage was also made in a report in the Daily Mail, in which a friend was quoted as saying: “From what I know he is up and about as usual and he is so positive that you wouldn’t know he even had a condition. Luckily it has, as far as anyone can tell, been caught very early.

“In terms of the treatment he is getting, the treatment for all cancers have come on in leaps and bounds in recent years. The specialist ones they conduct now are incredibly sophisticated. He and his doctors are very, very positive.”

The Mail adds that Charles has known about his diagnosis “since early last week” but still wanted to go to church on Sunday in Norfolk, where he was photographed waving to well-wishers.

The Mail adds that his decision to cancel public engagements has been taken only to “minimise in person contact” while undergoing treatment, adding, “Obviously it is a shock but he is really doing very well.”

The source added that he will likely continue with his weekly prime ministerial audiences.

The king’s office said yesterday in a statement: “The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

In his interview with BBC Radio 5, Sunak added, “He’ll just be in our thoughts and our prayers. Many families around the country listening to this will have been touched by the same thing and they know what it means to everyone... So we’ll just be willing him on and hopefully we get through this as quickly as possible.”