‘Treated Worse Than Russia’: Hungarian PM Whines to Tucker Carlson
HUNGARY FOR MORE
In a friendly interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban complained that his country is “treated worse than Russia” by the United States. The authoritarian leader and ousted right-wing cable host—who have each praised the other over the years—once again bonded in Hungary over their opposition to the worldview of liberal leaders in their respective countries. “We are a member of NATO. We are an ally [of] the United States, and we are treated worse than Russia, as you know. What’s that about?” Orban said, citing the cancellation in January of a 1979 agreement designed to avoid double taxation of U.S. and Hungarian tax payers. Carlson also pointed out that the Biden administration did not support Orban’s re-election last year. Donald Trump, however, did. On the subject of the Russian war in Ukraine, Orban said it would be wise to “call back Trump”' in order to achieve peace. Since the Russian invasion, the United States has spent more than $43.1 billion in security assistance for the Ukrainian war effort, including a vast array of aircraft, boats, land vehicles, armor, guns and ammunition. A new package of military aid was announced on Tuesday.