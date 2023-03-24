CHEAT SHEET
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Savage ‘Malicious Rumors’ About Marriage
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco have shut down rumors that they’re in the process of splitting up. The couple, who have been married since 2011, say an article suggesting a breakup is imminent is completely untrue. “I would like to formally deny the malicious rumors peddled by the French magazine Royauté,” a spokesperson for the couple told the Daily Mail. “Please disregard this article which is totally unfounded.” Charlene, a South African Olympic swimmer, was outside of Monaco for most of 2021 while being treated for a slew of health issues. Last year, she similarly dismissed “malicious” articles speculating about the strength of her marriage.