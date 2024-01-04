Prince Andrew Accused of Participating in ‘Underaged Orgy’ on Epstein Island

Prince Andrew has been accused of participating in an orgy with “numerous” “under-aged girls” at Jeffrey Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The bombshell allegation was made in the huge trove of court papers released by U.S courts Wednesday naming associates of Epstein, and was first reported by U.K. tabloid The Sun. The papers have been seen and reviewed by The Daily Beast.

Prince Andrew, who was said to have been “tormented” by the prospect of his name being dragged into the scandal again, no longer has a formal press spokesperson, and Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on his behalf; however, The Daily Beast has contacted a solicitor known to work with and advise Andrew for comment. They have not responded.

The shocking new allegation is contained in a 2014 document, in which two women, identified only as Jane Doe No. 3 and No. 4, ask to be allowed to join a case against the United States, alleging their rights under the Crime Victims’ Rights Act have been violated by the U.S. entering into a secret non-prosecution agreement regarding Epstein and his associates.

The allegation against Prince Andrew is made on behalf of Jane Doe No. 3, who says she was recruited in 1999, when she was 15, by Ghislaine Maxwell.

The document alleges that Maxwell persuaded the 15-year-old “to come to Epstein’s mansion in a fashion very similar to the manner in which Epstein and his other co-conspirators coerced dozens of other children…When Jane Doe #3 began giving Epstein a ‘massage,’ Epstein and Maxwell turned it into a sexual encounter, as they had done with many other victims.”

The document then goes on to allege: “Perhaps even more important to her role in Epstein’s sexual abuse ring, Maxwell had direct connections to other powerful individuals with whom she could connect Epstein. For instance, one such powerful individual Epstein forced Jane Doe #3 to have sexual relations with was a member of the British Royal Family, Prince Andrew (aka Duke of York). Jane Doe #3 was forced to have sexual relations with this Prince when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations: in London (at Ghislaine Maxwell’s apartment), in New York, and on Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands (in an orgy with numerous other under-aged girls). Epstein instructed Jane Doe #3 that she was to give the Prince whatever he demanded and required Jane Doe #3 to report back to him on the details of the sexual abuse. Maxwell facilitated Prince Andrew’s acts of sexual abuse by acting as a “madame” for Epstein, thereby assisting in internationally trafficking Jane Doe #3 (and numerous other young girls) for sexual purposes.”

The document adds: “Epstein’s purposes in ‘lending’ Jane Doe (along with other young girls) to such powerful people were to ingratiate himself with them for business, personal, political, and financial gain, as well as to obtain potential blackmail information.”

Andrew settled a sex abuse claim brought against him by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre in 2022 for a reputed $14 million but has always denied any wrongdoing.