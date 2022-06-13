Prince Andrew Looks to Weasel His Way Back Into Royal Title: Report
GRAND OL’ DUKE OF YORK
Prince Andrew has a tall order: to be “recognized and respected” once more. The queen’s favorite and most disgraced son has launched a crusade to be reinstated as a legitimized royal, according to a report by The Telegraph. “Most importantly for him is his status as an HRH and ‘Prince of the Blood’ and he feels that should be reinstated and his position recognised and respected,” a source told the newspaper. The Duke of York has also reportedly asked the queen to give him back colonelcy of the Grenadier Guards, a title of which he was “particularly proud,” according to The Telegraph. A source told the Daily Mail later on Sunday that Andrew could “lobby all he wanted, if indeed he has, but whether he would actually get anything back is an entirely different manner.” In an eleventh-hour switcheroo, according to the Mail, the duke has reportedly bowed out of the Order of the Garter ceremony on Monday, where he would have appeared alongside several senior royals. The change comes at the hands of Princes Charles and William, who The Sun reported feared a public “backlash” to Andrew’s presence.