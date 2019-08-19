CHEAT SHEET
Palace Responds to Video Showing Prince Andrew at Epstein Mansion
Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, has issued a statement for the first time since he became embroiled in the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal. The royal broke his silence following the release of new footage that shows him staying at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in 2010—two years after Epstein became a convicted pedophile. “The Duke of York has been appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged crimes,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement to The Daily Telegraph. “His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behaviour is abhorrent.”
One of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Giuffre, has accused Prince Andrew of having sex with her while she was underage at the behest of Epstein and his alleged co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell. Buckingham Palace has repeatedly issued an “emphatic denial” of Giuffre’s allegations. The new video is from a trip Andrew made to the United States while he was serving as the U.K.’s special representative for trade and staying in Epstein’s lavish home. Andrew has previously said his relationship with Epstein was an “error of judgment.”