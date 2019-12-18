Disgraced Prince Andrew Attends Queen’s Christmas Lunch
Well, at least they've something to talk about. Prince Andrew joined the rest of the royal family at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday for the Queen’s annual Christmas lunch, despite him bringing shame on his regal relatives with his disastrous BBC interview last month. Prince William and Kate were photographed arriving with their three kids— Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—and Prince Charles and Prince Edward also attended. Notable by their absences were Prince Harry and Meghan who are taking a six-week break from Britain in an undisclosed country to spend private time with new baby Archie. Andrew was forced to step down from official royal duties by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles following his terrible interview about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. However, he is still being allowed to attend private family events.