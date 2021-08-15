Prince Andrew Crisis Engulfs Floundering, Silent Royal Family

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Royal aides reportedly doubt Andrew

Prince Andrew rushed to Balmoral this week to see the queen, his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York at his side, after Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit in the U.S, accusing him of sexually abusing her three times as a 17-year-old teenager while she was being allegedly trafficked by his former friend, Jeffrey Epstein.