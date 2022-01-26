Prince Andrew Demands Jury Trial in Epstein Victim’s Suit, Denies Sex Assault
DIGGING IN
Prince Andrew has demanded a jury trial in the lawsuit brought against him by Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, taking a tack opposite to his previous attempts to skirt any public proceedings. Giuffre alleges Epstein coerced her into sex with his friends, including the British royal, who was stripped of his titles earlier this month. Andrew’s lawyers said in a statement, “Prince Andrew hereby demands a trial by jury on all causes of action asserted in the complaint… Prince Andrew denies that he was a co-conspirator of Epstein or that Epstein trafficked girls to him.” Andrew also said he was not a “close friend” of convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, as described in Giuffre’s suit. An infamous photograph shows Andrew with his arm around Giuffre while Epstein’s madam stands smiling in the background. Giuffre has also requested a jury trial. Her attorney David Boies said in a statement, “We look forward to confronting Prince Andrew with his denials and attempts to blame Ms. Giuffre for her own abuse at his deposition and at trial.”