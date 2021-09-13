Prince Andrew ‘Extremely Frustrated’ by Legal Advice in Sex Abuse Lawsuit, Says Report
OFF WITH THEIR HEADS
The last time Prince Andrew decided to speak out about the sexual-abuse allegations against him, it ended in the disastrous interview that saw him claim that he’s incapable of sweating. But, according to ITV News, he’s itching to break his silence once again. Andrew’s accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, has filed a lawsuit against the prince, and her legal team claims he has been served with papers—though his lawyers are likely to argue Monday that he hasn’t been properly served at a court hearing in New York. ITV News reports that Andrew has been left “extremely frustrated” by legal advice to stay quiet ahead of Monday’s hearing, but, according to the report, he intends to stick by that advice for the time being. Giuffre’s case can only go forward if a judge rules that the papers have been served, but Andrew has been hiding out at his mother’s Scottish castle, making it much more difficult for Giuffre’s team to serve him in person.