Prince Andrew Could Be ‘Exiled’ and Forced to Ditch Royal Title if He Loses Epstein Accuser’s Suit: Report
WATCH THE THRONE
Prince Andrew may be pushed into “internal exile” and barred from using his royal title if he winds up losing the civil suit that was brought against him by Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims she was forced into having sex with the British royal when she was 17 years old, according to The Sunday Times. Trouble could be on the horizon for the third child of Queen Elizabeth after his former friend Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty on five charges related to child sex-trafficking on Wednesday. Giuffre has maintained that she was trafficked to Andrew through Maxwell and Epstein—a claim that has been bolstered by a photograph of Andrew beaming next to a young Giuffre at Maxwell’s London home, with the disgraced socialite lurking in the photo’s background. (Andrew has vehemently denied the allegation.) Royal courtiers told the Times discussions have taken place inside palace walls on what would happen to Andrew if he ends up losing the suit, which he is currently trying to have a New York judge dismiss. So far, the solution being floated is to request Andrew to stop using his title, rather than officially stripping him of it. It would mirror a similar deal that was hashed out with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who famously left their royal duties when they departed for North America in 2020.