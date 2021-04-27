Prince Andrew Forced to Ditch Shady Business Set Up With Disgraced Banker: Report
NOT A GOOD LOOK
While Prince Andrew remains under scrutiny in the U.S. for his ties to the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, he has reportedly received a polite scolding of sorts from within the royal family for a shady company set up with a former banker facing sexual harassment allegations. The Daily Telegraph reports that the Duke of York was told to ditch the unlimited company set up last summer, which was deemed “not appropriate” for members of the royal family. The company, which was reportedly meant to serve as a trust fund for Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, was structured in such a way that it did not have to reveal its profits or income. Named Lincelles, the company was reportedly established by one of Prince Andrew’s financial advisers, and he shared control of it with Harry Keogh, a former banker from Coutts who resigned in 2018 after several sexual harassment allegations.