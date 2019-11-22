OUT IN THE COLD
Prince Andrew Forced to Move Offices Out of Buckingham Palace: Report
Prince Andrew and his staff have reportedly been kicked out of Buckingham Palace amid a scandal over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Times of London reports the 59-year-old Duke of York was told that he and his staff would have to clear out of their offices in the storied palace on Friday and find someplace else to do their business. The prince, however, will still be allowed keep his private quarters at the palace. This comes just days after the prince announced that he would be stepping back from public duties, and after a disastrous BBC interview in which the prince spoke about his friendship with the late Epstein. According to the Times, Andrew is the first royal to step down from public duties due to reputational damage.