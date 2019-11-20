UNEXPLAINED
Prince Andrew Had Possible Gaps in Schedule on U.S. Visit When Virginia Roberts Giuffre Alleges Sex: Report
Prince Andrew had “hours unaccompanied” during an official Royal visit to the U.S. in 2001—the same trip on which Virginia Roberts Giuffre alleges she was forced to have sex with him by Jeffrey Epstein—according to The Telegraph, which cited an unnamed aide who was on the trip. During an interview with BBC that aired Saturday, Prince Andrew denied the claim, saying his busy schedule on the trip would have prevented him from having time for the encounter Giuffre described. “I don’t think that could have happened at all,” Prince Andrew told BBC. But The Telegraph reports that an aide confirmed that there were possible gaps in his itinerary while he was in New York and Boston, though they said that they had “no idea” if he visited Epstein and noted that the trip was a very long time ago.
The aide also stressed that they did not believe Prince Andrew was “capable” of what he’s accused of by Giuffre. “Epstein is clearly horrible but I’m confident [of the Duke’s innocence]. It’s inconceivable,” the source was quoted as saying. According to flight records, the Prince’s aides flew back to London directly from Boston on April 11, whereas the Prince flew to New York first. Giuffre had flown to New York from Epstein’s Caribbean island in New York on April 9, according to Epstein’s flight logs that were released this summer.