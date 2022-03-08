Prince Andrew Has Finally Paid His Rape Accuser
CHECK PLEASE
The disgraced Prince Andrew has paid his sexual assault accuser, Virginia Giuffre, her settlement, The Telegraph reported Tuesday. The settlement, estimated to be around £12 million (around $15 million) including a £2 million donation to Giuffre’s charity, ends a yearslong battle that effectively excommunicated Andrew from the monarchy. The settlement, which was filed Tuesday in a New York court, contained no apology from Andrew and no admission of liability. It also contained a non-disclosure clause preventing the parties from discussing the settlement in public, according to The Telegraph. Both Prince Charles and the Queen herself contributed money to the settlement, which came after Buckingham Palace repeatedly footed many of Andrew’s legal bills. The deal’s closure is dependent on a judge signing off on it.