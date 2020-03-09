Prince Andrew Has ‘Shut the Door’ on Cooperating in Epstein Case: Feds
Prince Andrew refuses to cooperate with American officials in their Jeffrey Epstein probe, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said Monday. During an unrelated press conference, Berman said that despite his previous offer to aid in the investigation of Epstein’s co-conspirators and his alleged sex-trafficking ring, “Prince Andrew has now completely shut the door on voluntary cooperation and our office is considering its options.”
Berman said in January that Andrew had offered “zero cooperation” with authorities on the case into the disgraced financier and accused sex trafficker, who died by suicide in prison last year as he was facing charges. Andrew has long denied allegations he knew of or participated in Epstein’s wrongdoing. The prince has also denied claims from Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, who alleges Andrew had sex with her when she was 17 while she was being sex trafficked by Epstein.