Prince Andrew Hires Armie Hammer’s #MeToo Lawyer
ROGUE’S GALLERY
Prince Andrew has enlisted disgraced actor Armie Hammer’s lawyer to fight a recent lawsuit from a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex ring. Andrew B. Brettler—a Los Angeles litigator also known for representing SNL star Horatio Sanz and director Bryan Singer amid sexual assault claims—entered an appearance on the Duke of York’s behalf in Manhattan federal court on Monday. Brettler’s representation of the 61-year-old royal comes ahead of a scheduled afternoon conference in the case filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre. U.K.-based attorneys for the Duke, who was reportedly hiding out in Scotland, have argued that Giuffre and her attorneys have not properly served him with court papers and lack jurisdiction to do so.
In a complaint filed last month, Giuffre alleges Andrew abused her when she was 17 at the London townhome of Epstein’s accused accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and at Epstein’s homes in New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands. “In this country no person, whether President or Prince, is above the law, and no person, no matter how powerless or vulnerable, can be deprived of the law’s protection,” Giuffre’s lawsuit says. “Twenty years ago Prince Andrew’s wealth, power, position, and connections enabled him to abuse a frightened, vulnerable child with no one there to protect her.”