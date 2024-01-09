Alan Dershowitz, Jeffrey Epstein’s former lawyer, has said that Prince Andrew made “a terrible mistake” by paying Virginia Giuffre millions of dollars to settle a sex abuse case she brought against him.

Speaking to Times Radio in the wake of the release of another tranche of Epstein documents naming both him and Andrew, he said: “I think [Andrew] made a terrible mistake. I suspect he was pressured by his mother to make that mistake. If he had fought that case, I believe he would have won. I believe the case would have been dismissed on a variety of grounds, but he didn’t want to sit through a deposition, or people around him didn’t want him to sit through a deposition and so he settled the case.”

“Often you settle cases, not because you’re guilty of what you’re charged, but because you don’t want to admit other things that you’ve done.”

“The reason I was ready to fight was because I led a completely clean life. Ask me anything you want about my sex life and the answer will always be the same: my wife, my wife, my wife.”

Giuffre had previously claimed that she had sex with Dershowitz but subsequently withdrew the allegation. Dershowitz has vehemently denied her initial claims.

Dershowitz was speaking after claims were made in a new batch of unsealed court documents that Epstein covertly made sex tapes of public figures including Prince Andrew, Richard Branson, and Bill Clinton.

The newly unsealed documents making headlines around the world included emails to and from Epstein victim Sarah Ransome, the daughter of a British peer. Ransome subsequently retracted the claims, but did give a victim impact statement at the sentencing of the British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

Dershowitz has made the point that he sought the release of her emails to exonerate him as they show “how the frame-up began.”

Ransome is the daughter of British peer Lord Macpherson, the second baron of Drumochter.