Andrew Must Be Made to Give Evidence Under Oath, Epstein Victims’ Attorney Says

An attorney representing some of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims has urged Prince Andrew to give evidence under oath about his connection to the dead sex criminal, amid growing pressure for a new police investigation into Andrew’s conduct.

In the U.K., the man likely to be the next Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labor party, strongly implied that he believed the police should reinvestigate Andrew. The prince has been reported to U.K. police by at least one individual, the leader of the anti-monarchy pressure group, Republic.

Starmer, asked about Andrew last week on live radio, said: “Wherever there’s a complaint made, it’s inevitable that it should be looked at. We have to start with the victims here, and look at what allegations have been made. I’ve seen the headlines on this, not the detail, but frankly whoever it is, where there are allegations, credible allegations made, then of course they should be looked at.”

Amid these growing calls for a police investigation into allegations of sexual assault against the royal, Spencer Kuvin, a Florida-based attorney who has advocated for nine of Epstein’s victims, told the Guardian that the Duke of York “needs to answer for what is now coming out” and should give his account with “all the trappings of the law” so that he is legally obliged to tell the truth.

He said: “I know Andrew has given an interview to the public and the media. It was a disastrous interview that went horribly for him. But he needs to answer for what is now coming out and… his role in all of this.”

Meanwhile Gloria Allred, another lawyer who has advocated for Epstein victims, said Andrew has “got a lot of explaining to do.” She said, per the Telegraph, that if he didn’t co-operate with the FBI there would be “a dark cloud” following him “wherever he goes.”

“It is very unusual that law enforcement have publicly said they would like to speak with Prince Andrew and that he has not done that,” she said.

“Usually they would contact his attorney privately and that would be it. Law enforcement would not say something publicly. To the best of my knowledge Prince Andrew still hasn’t done an interview with them.

“Now he is back in the news, as they would say in the southern part of the U.S, ‘I think he has got a lot of explaining to do’.”

She added: “The only question is why he is not willing to do that?”

Kuvin has also urged the FBI to release surveillance camera footage that might potentially show Prince Andrew at the residence of Epstein, who died in a jailhouse suicide in 2019.

Kuvin, head attorney at Goldlaw in Palm Beach, said that all of Epstein’s mansions were equipped with 24-hour security cameras, and called on the FBI, which he claims confiscated hard drives and stored video footage from Epstein’s properties, to release these videos to the public.

Speaking to TMZ Live, the Florida-based attorney said: “I personally walked through Jeffrey Epstein’s home after the search warrant was executed and I identified numerous cameras and computer hard drives that were missing and a lot of that information was seized by the FBI not only in Palm Beach but also in Virgin Islands and Manhattan.

“Where are the videos? That is what the population needs to see.”

Discussing the newly released U.S. court papers detailing the connections of Epstein, Kuvin said they gave “context” as to why prominent figures had been linked to the billionaire.

He said: “The biggest names like Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew are individuals that everybody already knew about or heard about in the past.

“These documents just validate what everybody had been discussing. What is important to understand is now the context in which they have been identified.”

He continued: “The biggest problem with most of the individuals that socialised with Jeffrey Epstein is that they were a part of tacitly normalising his behaviour.

“I don’t care if you just socialised with the man or if your bank provided him a loan or if you just happened to fly on his plane and be friendly with him. Whatever you were doing with Epstein normalised a sexual predator so that he could gain access to more money and more victims.”

Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing or being aware of Epstein’s crimes.