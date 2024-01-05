Prince Andrew Reported to London’s Met Police Over Epstein Allegations

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

Prince Andrew has been reported to London’s Metropolitan Police by anti-monarchy group Republic over an allegation he took part in a sexual assault of a minor—believed to be Virginia Roberts Giuffre—while in London.

The allegation was made public in a huge trove of court papers released by U.S. courts Wednesday naming associates of Jeffrey Epstein, and was first reported by U.K. tabloid The Sun. Andrew was also alleged to have participated in an orgy with “numerous” “under-aged girls” at Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“The document is clear that while in London, an individual was forced to have sexual relations with Andrew when she was a minor,” Republic posted on their Instagram account. “That’s why today Republic are reporting Andrew to the police, demanding that the Met investigate these accusations. It’s simple—the royals should not be above the law. Accusations of criminality should always be investigated thoroughly. THAT’S WHY THE MET MUST ACT.”

The Met has so far declined to comment on calls to launch a fresh investigation into Andrew, whose name appears more than 70 times in nearly 1,000 pages of interviews and transcripts unsealed in the U.S.

In 2021, the Met announced it had completed its investigation of Giuffre’s claims in her US civil action—alleging Andrew had sexually assaulted her when she was a minor and being trafficked by Epstein—stating that it would take no further action. However, the force said it would continue to “liaise with other law enforcement agencies who lead the investigation into matters related to Jeffrey Epstein.”

Andrew has denied all accusations of wrongdoing, and claims to have no memory of meeting Giuffre, but settled Guiffre’s civil claim in 2022 for a reputed $14 million. Neither Andrew nor Buckingham Palace have yet responded to the latest set of allegations.

The allegation of the London assault is contained in a 2014 document, in which two women, identified only as Jane Doe No. 3 and No. 4, ask to be allowed to join a case against the United States, alleging their rights under the Crime Victims’ Rights Act have been violated by the U.S. entering into a secret non-prosecution agreement regarding Epstein and his associates.

The allegation against Andrew is made on behalf of Jane Doe No. 3 (believed to be Guiffre), who says she was recruited in 1999, when she was 15, by Ghislaine Maxwell.

The document alleges that Maxwell persuaded the 15-year-old “to come to Epstein’s mansion in a fashion very similar to the manner in which Epstein and his other co-conspirators coerced dozens of other children … When Jane Doe #3 began giving Epstein a ‘massage,’ Epstein and Maxwell turned it into a sexual encounter, as they had done with many other victims.”

The document then goes on to allege: “Perhaps even more important to her role in Epstein’s sexual abuse ring, Maxwell had direct connections to other powerful individuals with whom she could connect Epstein. For instance, one such powerful individual Epstein forced Jane Doe #3 to have sexual relations with was a member of the British Royal Family, Prince Andrew (aka Duke of York). Jane Doe #3 was forced to have sexual relations with this Prince when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations: in London (at Ghislaine Maxwell’s apartment), in New York, and on Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands (in an orgy with numerous other under-aged girls). Epstein instructed Jane Doe #3 that she was to give the Prince whatever he demanded and required Jane Doe #3 to report back to him on the details of the sexual abuse. Maxwell facilitated Prince Andrew’s acts of sexual abuse by acting as a “madame” for Epstein, thereby assisting in internationally trafficking Jane Doe #3 (and numerous other young girls) for sexual purposes.”

In a statement, Graham Smith, Republic’s CEO, said: “I have reported Andrew to the police, well aware that the Met claims to have looked into this before. To date there appears to have been no serious criminal investigation, no interview of the accused or other witnesses and no clear justification for taking no action.

“I am calling on the Met police to re-open this case, I am calling on MPs to debate this affair in parliament, and I am calling on Charles to make a public statement—in front of the press and taking questions—to respond to these allegations and what they say about the monarchy.

“How can we not expect a response from the government and head of state? At the time of the alleged offences Andrew was a government trade ambassador and an active member of the royal family. They fudged and obfuscated for 11 years before taking any definitive action.

“The government, police and palace all have questions to answer. Now is the time to start answering them. The question many people will be asking is simple: if the accused were anyone else, do we believe they wouldn't have been investigated and prosecuted.”

Friends of Andrew and King Charles told The Daily Beast exclusively Thursday that Andrew would continue to enjoy the “full support” of his brother. Andrew no longer has a formal press spokesperson, and Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on his behalf; however, The Daily Beast has contacted a solicitor known to work with and advise Andrew for comment. They have not responded. Buckingham Palace did not respond to questions about whether the king would continue to stand by Andrew.