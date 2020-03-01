Prince Andrew Let Supermodel Sit on Queen’s Royal Throne: Report
Prince Andrew reportedly allowed supermodel Caprice Bourret to sit on his mother’s royal throne in Buckingham Palace in 2000 when the two briefly dated. Prince Andrew and Bourret, who was a recent contestant on Dancing On Ice, reportedly met at a dinner party and spent two of their dates at the royal palace. “He took her to Buckingham Palace twice, and on one occasion she sat on the Queen’s throne,” an alleged friend of Bourret told The Sun. “She spotted a bowl she liked and asked Andrew if she could steal it and [mail] it to her mom. She claims that he let her, and her mom loved it!” Their relationship was platonic, as Bourret “didn’t fancy him,” according to the source. “But as an American, she was thoroughly entertained at the notion he was a part of the Royal Family. Plus all the secretive rendezvous, although unnecessary, were a great family dinner conversation point.” She allegedly “stopped returning his calls.”