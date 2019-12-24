Prince Andrew Says Farewell to Terrible 2019 With Dog’s Butt Christmas Card

Read it at The Daily Mail
Prince Andrew and his family have sent Christmas cards to family and friends which show their dog’s butt as it disappears into some undergrowth with the legend: “Say Goodbye to 2019.” It's a thinly veiled reference to the terrible year they have experienced, which culminated in Andrew being stripped of royal duties after he defended his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein in a BBC TV interview. Another photo shows what is believed to be the Queen’s Balmoral estate and a path through the Highlands, with the message: “We Look to the Road Ahead.” Inside the white embossed card, also signed by his ex-wife and his daughters is the printed message: “We are united with gratitude for your support and kindness, Thank you.”