Prince Andrew Smears Accuser as Money-Grubber in Court Docs

Prince Andrew has asked a judge to throw out a lawsuit against him by arguing his accuser made up sexual assault allegations to land “another payday.” In court papers filed Friday, the royal denied abusing Virginia Giuffre when he was palling around with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and tried to undermine her credibility by noting she had sold her story. “Most people could only dream of obtaining the sums of money that Giuffre has secured for herself over the years,” his lawyer wrote. In response, Giuffre’s lawyer, Sigrid McCawley, told Bloomberg, “If Virginia Giuffre had stood silent in the face of outrageous statements like Prince Andrew and his legal team churn out routinely—his motion to dismiss being no exception—the decades-long sex-trafficking ring his friend Jeffrey Epstein operated and he participated in would never have been exposed.”
