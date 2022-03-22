Prince Andrew to Attend First and Last Royal Event Since Settling Sex Case
SWANSONG
Disgraced British royal Prince Andrew will attend a memorial service in honor of his father, Prince Philip, despite having recently paid out millions of dollars to settle a sex claim against him. The service, which takes place next Tuesday, will be his first public engagement since the settlement with Virginia Roberts Giuffre. It may also be his last, with the prince expected to play no further part in public life and to be excluded from the summer’s jubilee celebrations for his mother. The event has become a crunch moment for two other royal narratives: the royal feud and the queen’s health. There has been speculation that Queen Elizabeth may have to use a wheelchair to get into the church or may not attend at all, and Prince Harry has said he will not be there. Harry has not given a reason for missing this specific event, but has said previously that he does not feel safe in the U.K. without dedicated police protection, of which he was stripped when he stepped back from a formal royal role. He will, however, be visiting the Netherlands, where he is making a Netflix film about the Paralympic style event the Invictus Games, which he founded.